Icewear Vezzo Links With Kamala Harris For Q&A Despite Past Donald Trump Controversy

Icewear Vezzo was one of the Detroit rappers who faced backlash for meeting with Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Icewear Vezzo met with Vice President Kamala Harris, asking her to address concerns about Democratic candidates only reaching out to Black men during election cycles at a town hall. The Detroit-bred rapper touted himself as a free thinker and addressed criticisms regarding his past meeting with Donald Trump on Thursday (October 17).

“I’ve sat down and personally met with three U.S. presidential candidates just in this election cycle alone, one of whom is the current Vice President of the United States,” Icewear Vezzo wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I allowed all three to speak with no biases—a fair conversation—because I believe in free thinking, free speech and the right to independent research. I also brought Robert Kennedy Jr. to the hood; we sat in Zorba’s and ate chili fries and chicken pitas. (Pause.)”

He continued, “My point is, I’m from the trenches, one of the worst neighborhoods in Detroit. I have no formal education; I dropped out in the 9th grade. I have six felonies on my record, one of which is federal. I made a lot of mistakes, then picked myself up and changed for the better. I even bought my mom a house. I’m not bragging; I’m just saying this to emphasize that you should never let anyone tell you what isn’t possible and always strive to do the impossible.”

Earlier this year, Icewear Vezzo and other rappers faced backlash for cozying up to Trump during a campaign stop in Detroit. Amanda Seales was one of the most vocal critics, leading to Icewear Vezzo lashing out at her. He called her “fake woke” and accused her of “lying on Black men” before apologizing to her.

“I talked to Amanda it’s all love,” he wrote. “She’s a woman I should’ve never went that hard on her … I just want us to stop thinking the [worst] about each other before having a conversation and also learn to respectfully disagree. We are all one and we can teach on another instead [of] tearing each other down because we disagree on something.”

Icewear Vezzo spoke with Vice President Harris a few weeks before Election Day (November 4). Early voting has already begun in some states.