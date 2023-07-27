Icewear Vezzo Made His First Million Dollars By Selling His Masters He Revealed At Earn Your Masters In Detroit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Icewear Vezzo made his first million dollars by trading his older artistic legacy at the Earn Your Masters block party in Detroit

Icewear Vezzo has long been well-respected as one of the hardest rappers out of Detroit, Michigan. But beyond the hard-hitting bars he spits in his music, his fast-forward, business-savvy, entrepreneurial spirit has allowed him to start and own multiple businesses, proving the importance of generational wealth.

Most recently, Icewear Vezzo was a guest at the Earn Your Masters block party in Detroit, taking place at the popular venue called Chroma.

The event was powered by UnitedMasters and Earn Your Leisure, two huge advocates for financial literacy and empowerment. The unforgettable day featured panels, performances, and activations, with guest appearances from Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure and Detroit natives Icewear Vezzo and comedian Haha Davis in attendance.

With the trending topic of artists selling their catalogs for an insane amount of change, it was only right for Icewear Vezzo to weigh in.

While these announcements are usually tied to huge celebrities, nowadays, artists of any caliber can hold on to assets that are able to be cashed in, changing the trajectory of financial stability indefinitely.

After Icewear Vezzo took the stage to perform his standout hit, “Up The Sco” featuring Lil Durk, he surprised the crowd with a staggering revelation: disclosing he made his first million dollars by trading his older artistic legacy for the jaw-dropping sum.

This riveting moment of vulnerability and triumph challenged the current industry norms. Icewear Vezzo stated, “You’re not obligated to stay with anyone on your team…move on.”

Earn Your Masters is best known for curating meaningful events that conjoin music industry icons and financial world leaders to share their knowledge and experiences.

Past events include hosting superproducer Timbaland at Art Basel in Miami, where he shared invaluable transformative knowledge about creating a brand and making it a profitable business.

Similarly, at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Jadakiss shed light on the importance of financial literacy in the music business, especially for emerging artists. Past guests include DJ Khaled, Bun B, Dapper Dan, and Shyne.