IDK Explains Calling Out Logic On “Trigger Happy” Song

The ‘F65’ album creator reflects on his issues with the self-described Young Sinatra.

Sir Robert “Logic” Hall II and Jason “IDK” Mills are two of the most successful rappers to emerge from the DMV region. However, there was clearly some level of tension between the two artists at one point.

“Logic and his manager tried to ruin my deal. I guess that’s what happens when you tell a n#### who spent his whole career proving that he’s Black, that he ain’t Black still,” rapped IDK on 2019’s “Trigger Happy” track.

He continued, “But when you taking food out my fridge, I ain’t gotta chill. And that’s for real, this ain’t a diss. He won’t respond, this ain’t a risk. This is me sayin’ none of you bigger artists can c###-block s###. This industry is a b####.”

Yesterday (October 17), someone on X posted a clip from the “Trigger Happy” music video. The @FittsBryce account added, “I still to this day want to know the story behind why IDK dissed Logic and his manager.”

IDK responded to that tweet with an explanation for his lyrical takedown of Logic. Four years after releasing “Trigger Happy” and calling out his fellow Maryland-bred counterpart, the F65 album creator reflected on how he handled the situation.

“Some [b#######] that happened with someone from his team at a time where I had nothing. It was just a situation that I didn’t think was right but [to be honest], who I am today would have kept that behind closed doors and solved it differently. No beef with the guy. Just felt disrespect by a situation,” stated IDK.