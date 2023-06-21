Logic Partners With BetterHelp To Offer A Month Of Free Therapy To Fans 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “1-800-273-8255” rapper wants to inspire people to embrace therapy.

Sir Robert “Logic” Hall II often uses his voice to shine a light on the importance of mental health treatment. His biggest hit to date centered around providing listeners with access to help.

The title of “1-800-273-8255” was the previous phone number for the American National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Logic’s 2017 collaboration with Alessia Cara and Khalid peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

BetterHelp, the online therapy platform, has now partnered with Logic to offer one month of free therapy sessions. Fans interested in using BetterHelp can visit betterhelp.com/logic to get matched with a licensed therapist online.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a talented artist who shares our determination to destigmatize mental health issues and expand access to resources,” states Olivier Sinson, Director of Partnerships at BetterHelp. “We’re passionate about making mental health care available to everyone, and this partnership will help us reach even more people who can benefit from therapy.”

Logic Launches Logically Speaking Podcast

Additionally, BetterHelp sponsors Logic’s Logically Speaking podcast which explores mental health, therapy, addiction, and artistry. The show features conversations with artists, athletes, actors, therapists, and other experts in the field of mental health.

“It’s no secret to my fans and loved ones that therapy changed my life,” says Logic. “I try to be open about my relationship with mental health with the hope that I can inspire others to do the same.”

He continues, “Breaking down the stigma of seeking treatment is so important. But stigma aside, access to treatment is equally important. By partnering with BetterHelp, my hope is to provide my fans with access to treatment on their terms because taking that first step can be the most important thing.”

Logic released his eighth studio album, College Park, in February 2023. The Maryland-raised rapper supported his latest body of work by embarking on the “College Park Tour” with Memphis-based Hip Hop legend Juicy J.