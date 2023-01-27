Logic: I’m Executive Producing One Of Juicy J’s Next Albums

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It appears Maryland’s Logic and Tennessee’s Juicy J are joining forces to create a new music project together.

Logic recently posted a video to his Instagram page featuring Juicy J. In the clip, the rapper born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II makes a special announcement about a forthcoming release.

“For those of you who don’t know, I, Logic, am actually executive producing one of Juicy J’s next albums,” stated Logic. “It’s the most Dilla, Hip Hop, Alchemist, gangsta, Madlib, f###### dope s### ever.”

Juicy J has not released an album since The Hustle Continues in 2020. That studio LP’s “1995” track featured Logic as a guest artist. The song’s official music video amassed 2.3 million YouTube views.

The Hustle Continues also hosted other Juicy J collaborations with 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Key Glock, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Project Pat, Wiz Khalifa, Young Dolph, and more.

Logic is preparing to drop his College Park album next month. Last year saw the arrival of his seventh studio LP, Vinyl Days, which followed 2020’s No Pressure and 2019’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

Apparently, Logic and Juicy J have built a very close friendship over the years. Juicy even credited his “best friend” for establishing the Academy Award winner’s famous “shut the f### up” producer tag.

“We [were] in the studio and he was just talking. He’s like, ‘Man, what did Juicy J say? Shut the f### up,'” said Juicy J in a 2020 interview. “We [were] just being funny. And I said, ‘Hey.’ I stopped it. I told the engineer, ‘You recorded that?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Man, I’m using that as my producer tag because that s### is hard.'”