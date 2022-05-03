Juicy J Stars As James Harden In “Step Back” Music Video

Juicy J teamed up with Quality Control signee Duke Deuce for the “Step Back” collaboration. The two Memphis-raised rappers presented a basketball theme for the Video God-directed visuals.

In particular, Juicy J dressed up as a perennial NBA All-Star for the clip. The 47-year-old Academy Award winner transformed into Philadelphia 76ers player James Harden for “Step Back.”

“Walking on the money, it’s a money carpet. Thirteen thousand, James Harden,” raps Juicy J on the song. He also namedrops 2-time NBA champion J.R. Smith.

Meanwhile, Duke Deuce shows up in Juicy’s “Step Back” video wearing Ja Morant’s #12 jersey. Morant, the NBA’s 2019-2020 Rookie Of The Year, led the Memphis Grizzlies to the 2022 playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors currently lead the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) in the best-of-seven NBA Western Conference Semifinals. James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) trail the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference series.

Juicy J is coming off the release of Stoner’s Night with Wiz Khalifa. That collaborative project landed back in February of this year. The Three 6 Mafia member dropped his most recent solo effort, The Hustle Continues, in 2020.

Duke Deuce let loose his Duke Nukem project in February 2021. The 29-year-old rhymer previously collaborated with Juicy J for the “Crunk Ain’t Dead” remix. Deuce also featured southern rap legends Lil Jon and Project Pat on that posse cut.