Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Release ‘Stoner’s Night’ Album

The Taylor Gang reps are back with their latest joint effort.

Marijuana-friendly rappers Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa present a new 13-track collection. The duo’s Stoner’s Night arrived on DSPs today (February 11).

Juicy J produced or co-produced every track on Stoner’s Night. Lex Luger, Crazy Mike, LilJuMadeDaBeat, and others contributed production for the album as well.

While Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa handled most of the rhymes, Stoner’s Night also features Elle Varner, Big30, and Project Pat. Music videos for “Pop That Trunk” and “Backseat” preceded the release of the collaborative LP.

Back in 2016, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J also teamed up with TM88 for TGOD Mafia: Rude Awakening. The Taylor Gang emcees also collaborated on multiple singles over the years.

Khalifa’s solo catalog includes Platinum-certified albums like Rolling Papers, O.N.I.F.C., and Blacc Hollywood. Juicy created projects as part of Three 6 Mafia as well as solo efforts like Hustle Till I Die and Stay Trippy.