IDK & No Label Announce No Label Academy At Harvard

(AllHipHop News)
Jason “IDK” Mills and No Label have joined forces for the No Label Academy. The music business program is launching with a 10-day course that will bring primarily BIPOC students from around the country to Harvard’s campus for an immersive experience focusing on providing essential skills needed to establish a sustainable career in the music industry.
The No Label organization was co-founded by Marcelo HD and Miles Weddle in 2018. The No Label Academy was conceived in February 2020 after IDK spoke about criminal justice reform for a No Label event at Harvard. More details about the academy’s selective application process will be divulged in 2021.Marcelo HD and Miles Weddle state:
We are thrilled to be partnering with IDK to create No Label Academy. At the core of No Label is the idea that education should empower individuals to break down societal labels and barriers. So often, creators are discouraged from pursuing a career in the arts because it is either deemed too risky or not lucrative enough, ultimately depriving the world of their creative potential. We believe No Label Academy's innovative curriculum will equip the next generation with creative inspiration and the business acumen they need to make their dreams in the arts a reality.
The 28-year-old Maryland native formerly known as Jay IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) emerged on the Hip Hop scene in 2014 with his Sex, Drugs & Homework mixtape. IDK went on to release other projects such as SubTrap, Empty Bank, IWasVeryBad, and Is He Real. The Warner recording artist has collaborated with Masego, CJ Fly, Deniro Farrar, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, Wale, Juicy J, PnB Rock, Saba, A$AP Ferg, and other Hip Hop acts.