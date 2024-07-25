Iggy Azalea Claims She’s The “Only Parent” To Her Son With Playboi Carti 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea revealed she’s a “single mother” to her son with Playboi Carti, claiming there’s not much co-parenting going on.

Iggy Azalea is opening up about her relationship with her son’s father Playboi Carti, claiming she’s the only parent in their son’s life.

The Australian artist previously described her relationship with the rapper as “volatile.” According to Azalea, she left when their son Onyx was just three weeks old because she wanted to break the “toxic cycle.”

During the latest episode of the Dinner’s On Me podcast Iggy Azalea referred to herself as a “single mother,” and said there’s no co-parenting arrangement.

“I’m very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that’s just the reality of it,” she explained.

Later in the podcast, Azalea said her priorities have shifted to center around her four-year-old son. “I no longer want to be traveling around everywhere. I want to take my son to school,” she said, adding, “I want him to have memories with me and give him that time. It’s really important to me.”

Iggy Azalea Didn’t Want Their Son To Be Exposed To Volatile Relationship With Playboi Carti

Last February, Iggy Azalea shed light on what led to her split from Playboi Carti. According to the “Fancy” hitmaker, she upped and left one day following a dispute and never looked back.

“I had something happen one day with my son’s father and me and it was just like one of those moments where you’re just like, I didn’t wake up thinking this is what my day would be,” Azalea recalled. “But by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back. And that was the end of it.”

She added, “In that moment that I had on that day, I was like, ‘I will never let my son see this because I don’t want him to see someone talk to me this way, ’cause I don’t want him to ever learn this, I don’t want him to be exposed to this.’”