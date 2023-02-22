Iggy Azalea Opens Up About “Volatile Relationship” With Playboi Carti: “I Will Never Let My Son See This 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea revealed she walked out on Playboi Carti just three weeks after giving birth to their son to break the “toxic cycle.”

Iggy Azalea has shed light on what led to the breakdown of her relationship with Playboi Carti, revealing she upped and left one day and never looked back.

During an interview on Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low with EmRata podcast, the “Fancy” rapper addressed her “volatile” relationship with the father of her child, admitting they broke up in the summer of 2020 when their son Onyx was just three weeks old.

The couple had a dispute, and Iggy Azalea walked out and left for Los Angeles, never to return.

“I had something happen one day with my son’s father and me and it was just like one of those moments where you’re just like, I didn’t wake up thinking this is what my day would be,” she recalled. “But by the end of the day, I was on a plane to Los Angeles and I never went back. And that was the end of it.”

She explained that they knew things weren’t working, but circumstances kept them together.

“Don’t get me wrong. We had a volatile relationship and you know that, you’re not an idiot. You know when something’s not working,” she continued. “I knew it wasn’t working, but I also just had a baby, it was COVID. There were a lot of things to navigate for me at that time and I didn’t think I’d be leaving when I left.”

Iggy Azalea Claims She Left Playboi Carti To Break The “Toxic Cycle”

However, Iggy was determined her son would not witness the same “volatile relationship” she did with her parents.

“In that moment that I had on that day, I was like, ‘I will never let my son see this because I don’t want him to see someone talk to me this way, ’cause I don’t want him to ever learn this, I don’t want him to be exposed to this.’”

She decided “in that moment,” to break the “toxic cycle” for her son’s sake, vowing to leave and never come back.

“I have to be more accountable for myself into what I’m doing with my child,” Iggy continued. “Even if there are days where I wanna go back to this… I just never would do it. I will never do it. I’m leaving.”

Check out a clip from the interview below or listen to the podcast here.

Last week, Iggy Azalea reacted after Playboi Carti was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend. “Been there. Done that. Warned you,” she tweeted. “Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too.”

However, some fans called out the Australian hitmaker for supporting Tory Lanez after Megan Thee Stallion accused him of shooting her in the feet.