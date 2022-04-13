Playboi Carti Claims “I Take Care Of My Baby Mom,” Iggy Azalea Disagrees

Iggy Azalea disputed Playboi Carti’s claim that he takes care of her and said he must have gotten “carried away” in his recent interview.

Playboi Carti made sure to let the world know just how much “I love my baby mother,” and takes care of her despite their rocky past. However, Iggy Azalea didn’t quite agree with the “Sky” rapper. In fact, she found his take highly amusing.

“She’s a great mom. I love her to death,” Playboi Carti told XXL during a recent interview. “I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world,” he added.

Elsewhere during the interview, Carti spoke on the pressures of fatherhood. He explained, “I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom.”

He added, “I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”

Playboi Carti Says Iggy Is “The Best Mother In The World”

Before the interview wrapped, Carti was asked if there was anything he wanted to add. He responded, “Yeah, just make sure [put in] that I love my baby mother. It definitely needs to be known that [Iggy] is the best mother in the world.” He also gushed about his nearly two-year-old son Onyx. “My son is perfect. He’s too perfect. I need to rough him up a little bit.”

Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea began dating in 2018 and separated in 2020. Though Iggy went on to accuse him of cheating and being a dead beat dad, the pair appear to be on good terms now.

However, Iggy jumped on Twitter to refute Cardi’s claim that “I take care of my baby mom.”

“Take care of me? Lmaooooo,” she wrote. “Let’s not get carried away now.” Iggy also revealed that she laughed “a lot” at Carti’s claims. Check out the tweets below.

Take care of me? Lmaooooo

let’s not get carried away now. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 13, 2022