Playboi Carti Posts Photo With His Son After Iggy Azalea Labels Him A Deadbeat Dad

(AllHipHop News)
This is probably not how Playboi Carti thought his holiday season would turn out. The Georgian born Jordan Terrell Carter was likely hoping all the attention over the last week would be on his new album Whole Lotta Red.
kING VAMP L0v3 U !
mERRY VAmPMAS . w3 Did it .
💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋https://t.co/SNwSrlAx1S
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 25, 2020
However, most of the talk around Whole Lotta Red was significantly negative. A lot of his fans expressed disappointment with the long wait for what many of them viewed as an underwhelming project.
Then Carti had to deal with the mother of his child calling him out online for allegedly not spending time with his newborn son on Christmas. Australian rapstress Iggy Azealia went on a days-long social media rant blasting the 24-year-old father.
After getting slammed online for supposedly being a deadbeat dad, Playboi Carti posted a video and photo with his son Onyx on Sunday night. Many of the reaction tweets were jokes about the Atlanta native using his baby as a public relations response.
💋 stUDio > bABY mE pic.twitter.com/bMSteOpQrP
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 28, 2020
No Sl33p pic.twitter.com/4KsMrN2VrK
— 💋🧛🏿♀️ (@playboicarti) December 28, 2020