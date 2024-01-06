Iggy Azalea Finally Gives Up Rapping

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea has quit the music industry but is still pursuing her creative interests. Learn what the rapper said on X about her decision.

Iggy Azalea has seemingly quit the music industry. “The Fancy” rapper told her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter that she has stopped work on her next album because she wants to pursue other creative interests.

“In truth what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionately about design and creative direction than I do about song writing,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “Jokes aside, i do spend a lot more time on that part of things… because Im most confident at that (sic).”

Iggy continued, “That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it. I feel really happy & passionate in my day to day life when my minds (sic) focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

This is gonna be long….

so only bother reading if you love me.

(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned. 🤷‍♀️😂)



I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

For a long time I used music to deliver my big… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 3, 2024

The 33-year-old, who was working on her fourth album, explained that she resisted changing careers at first because she doesn’t want to be seen “as someone who quits” or reinforce the idea that she was “bullied away from music.”

The Australian musician concluded her post, “I know for some fans this probably makes you feel a little deflated – I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important I don’t let myself down. I hope youll understand.”

Iggy told her followers she would soon share some of the creative projects she has been working on.