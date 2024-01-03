Iggy Azalea Addresses Rumors She Was “Bullied Away From Music”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea became a breakout star in the 2010s. The “Fancy” hitmaker’s momentum slowed down over the last five years.

Accusations of cultural appropriation played a part in some music fans turning away from Iggy Azalea. An association with convicted felon Tory Lanez also raised eyebrows. However, the Australian rapper insists haters did not push her away from making music.

“I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world,” Azalea tweeted on Wednesday (January 3).

She continued, “I know a lot of people have this idea that I was ‘bullied away from music’ and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything! In fact, I’m too stubborn.”

Iggy Azalea went on to say that she is currently more passionate about design and creative direction than music. The former T.I. protégé then informed her followers that a new body of work would not drop anytime soon.

“That’s why I want to let you know that I’m not going to finish my album. It’s been paused for a few months while I was giving direction for a different project & in truth I just haven’t felt the urge to go back to it,” Azalea stated.

The 33-year-old entertainer also wrote, “I feel really happy & passionate in my day-to-day life when my mind’s focused on that and so I want to stick to what’s undeniably best for me.”

This is gonna be long….

so only bother reading if you love me.

(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned. 🤷‍♀️😂)



I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life.

For a long time I used music to deliver my big… — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) January 3, 2024

Iggy Azalea presented her debut studio LP, The New Classic, in 2014. In addition, her album catalog contains 2019’s In My Defense and 2021’s The End of an Era. That latter project failed to chart on the Billboard 200.

Tory Lanez announced his intention to executive produce Iggy Azalea’s next music project. That declaration happened before a California jury found Lanez guilty of assaulting Megan Thee Stallion in December 2023.

Many people had a problem with Iggy Azalea working with Tory Lanez. Azalea responded to the online backlash by tweeting, “My bills remain paid without your two cents.”