Iggy Azalea Responds To Backlash As Fans Call Her Out For Working With Tory Lanez

Some fans of #IggyAzalea take issue with #ToryLanez producing her next project.

It appears a potential new body of work by Iggy Azalea has the Australian in the hot seat. This week, controversial singer/rapper Tory Lanez announced he will be executive producing Azalea’s next music project.

“The first FEMALE URBAN ALBUM I will EXECUTIVE PRODUCE will be @IGGYAZALEA Next Album!!!🔥,” tweeted Tory Lanez on October 7.

He continued, “I’ve been wanting to EP a FEMALE ARTIST’s ALBUM for a while… I want to RAISE THE BAR… On the BEATS, PRODUCTION & OVERALL EXPERIENCE of FEMALE ALBUMS… this is going to be fun 🔥🔥.”

The first FEMALE URBAN ALBUM i will EXECUTIVE PRODUCE will be @IGGYAZALEA Next Album !!!🔥…. I’ve been wanting to E.P a FEMALE ARTIST ALBUM for a while … I want to RAISE THE BAR .. On the BEATS, PRODUCTION & OVERALL EXPERIENCE of FEMALE ALBUMS … this is going to be fun 🔥🔥 — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 7, 2022

Some social media users took issue with Iggy Azalea supposedly working with Tory Lanez because of his criminal charges in California. Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) faces an assault and firearms trial for allegedly shooting female rap star Megan Thee Stallion.

A significant amount of Iggy Azalea’s followers questioned why she chose to work with a man accused of physically harming a woman. Azalea posted a cryptic tweet on Friday afternoon that seemed to be a response to her online critics.

You’re all very welcome to speak your opinion freely about me…

just as long as we all have an understanding:

you are having a monologue & not a discussion with me – because (respectfully) my bills remain paid without your two cents.

💗🙇‍♀️☺️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 7, 2022

“You’re all very welcome to speak your opinion freely about me… just as long as we all have an understanding: you are having a monologue & not a discussion with me – because (respectfully) my bills remain paid without your two cents.💗🙇‍♀️☺️.”

There have been rumors Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea are dating. The two performers were recently seen dancing at the same strip club. Azalea also reportedly sent Lanez a cake to celebrate the release of his Sorry 4 What album.

Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea’s Most Recent Projects Failed To Make The Top 50

Sorry 4 What dropped on September 30 of this year. According to HitsDailyDouble, Tory Lanez’s seventh album should debut near the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. His previous effort, Alone at Prom, peaked at #59. Lanez has six Top 10 projects in total.

2021’s The End of an Era is Iggy Azalea’s most recent studio LP. That album failed to chart on the Billboard 200. Her discography also includes 2014’s The New Classic which peaked at #3 as well as 2019’s In My Defense. The latter project only spent one week on the Billboard 200 at #50.

fine let's start a "monologue", can you explain your reasoning for having a serial abuser of women executive produce an album of yours? i really just want to know your thinking/explanation here, nothing else. i'm genuinely at a loss for words — tyler ³³³ (@nashequenched) October 7, 2022

i love you so much iggy

the question is why work with a producer who shot another woman and her coworker?? I can not understand because you are talented and there is no shortage of people wanting to work with you — TYPA GIRL 1️⃣3️⃣⭐ (@fuckitangelus) October 7, 2022