Tory Lanez & Iggy Azalea Link For More Than Pleasure Amid Dating Rumors

Tory Lanez revealed plans to executive produce Iggy Azalea’s next album while dating rumors swirl around the two.

The rumored romance between Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea sparked a collaboration.

Tory Lanez announced plans to executive produce Iggy Azalea’s next album on Friday (October 7). The two recently fueled dating rumors with their interactions in public and on social media.

“The first FEMALE URBAN ALBUM i will EXECUTIVE PRODUCE will be @IGGYAZALEA Next Album!!!” Tory Lanez wrote. “I’ve been wanting to E.P a FEMALE ARTIST ALBUM for a while … I want to RAISE THE BAR .. On the BEATS, PRODUCTION & OVERALL EXPERIENCE of FEMALE ALBUMS … this is going to be fun.”

The first FEMALE URBAN ALBUM i will EXECUTIVE PRODUCE will be @IGGYAZALEA Next Album !!!🔥…. I’ve been wanting to E.P a FEMALE ARTIST ALBUM for a while … I want to RAISE THE BAR .. On the BEATS, PRODUCTION & OVERALL EXPERIENCE of FEMALE ALBUMS … this is going to be fun 🔥🔥 — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 7, 2022

Tory Lanez defended working with Iggy Azalea after a Twitter user questioned his decision. He referenced her sales in response.

“She has 65 MILLION RECORDS SOLD,” he wrote. “COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT ….. And went DIAMOND CERTIFIED with her FIRST RECORD …… WHY NOT IGGY?”

She has 65 MILLION RECORDS SOLD …. COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT ….. And went DIAMOND CERTIFIED with her FIRST RECORD …… WHY NOT IGGY ? https://t.co/d3JVvJURGb — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) October 7, 2022

Last year, Iggy Azalea claimed she was stepping away from music. She planned to go on a hiatus following the release of her End of an Era album.

“I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she said.

Earlier this year, Iggy Azalea changed her mind and promised to return in 2023. Now, Tory Lanez will be in her corner if his legal issues don’t prevent him from doing so.