Iggy Azalea Returns To Music, Tells Her Critics To “Cry About It”

Iggy Azalea is back.
The multi-platinum selling rapper said she was stepping away from music in 2021, but Iggy Azalea changed her tune on Monday (August 8). She announced her return in a Twitter post directed at her detractors.
“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she wrote. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”
Iggy Azalea released her End of an Era album in August 2021. A month before it dropped, she claimed to be going on a hiatus from music.
“End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she wrote in July 2021. “I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.”
But her time away from music didn’t last long.
“Gonna be a terrible year for you all,” Iggy Azalea wrote in response to someone mocking her return on Twitter. “2023 gear up b####!”