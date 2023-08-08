Iggy Azalea Responds To Backlash For Supporting Tory Lanez Following Assault Conviction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iggy Azalea is defending herself after sticking up for rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea found herself in the middle of the ongoing legal drama involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion. Many critics blasted Azalea for reportedly still backing Lanez despite the Canadian musician’s guilty verdict.

In December 2022, a California jury convicted Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

The highly-publicized court case stemmed from a July 2020 shooting that left Hip Hop star Megan Thee Stallion injured. Apparently, Iggy Azalea wrote one of over 70 letters to the judge set to decide Lanez’s sentencing.

“Judge Herriford got 70+ letters of support for Tory Lanez, including one from @IggyAzalea,” posted noted courthouse reporter Meghann Cuniff on August 7. Cuniff later added, “Judge Herriford said [Iggy Azalea’s] letter asks him to impose a sentence ‘that is transformational, not life-destroying.'”

That jailer didn't talk in court, but the chaplain did. (I should be able to get the letters, but maybe not today.)



Judge Herriford said Iggy Azalae's letter asks him to impose a sentence "that is transformational, not life destroying." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023

As Meghann Cuniff’s tweets spread across the platform, social media users slammed Iggy Azalea for supposedly asking for Tory Lanez to receive a light punishment for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

In particular, many people pointed out the possible hypocrisy from Azalea because she previously made statements about violent male abusers. She publicly chastised her ex-boyfriend, Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti, for allegedly abusing women.