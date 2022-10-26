Tory Lanez Believes Iggy Azalea’s Comeback Can Be As Big As Her “Fancy” Era

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Can #ToryLanez help #IggyAzalea recapture the magic of 2014?

Eight years ago, Iggy Azalea was one of the hottest acts in music thanks to her global smash “Fancy” featuring British singer Charli XCX.

“Fancy” remained at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 7 weeks and received an 8x-Platinum plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America. However, Azalea has not returned to the Hot 100 since 2019.

Iggy Azalea’s 2021 studio LP, The End of an Era, failed to make it onto the Billboard 200 chart. The deluxe version of the album featured Bia, Sophia Scott, Ellise, Alice Chater, and Tyga.

Tory Lanez announced he will executive produce Azalea’s next project. The rapper/singer tweeted, “I’ve been wanting to EP a FEMALE ARTIST’s ALBUM for a while… I want to RAISE THE BAR… On the BEATS, PRODUCTION & OVERALL EXPERIENCE of FEMALE ALBUMS… this is going to be fun 🔥🔥.”

Tory Lanez Says He’s Been Working With Iggy Azalea For More Than Two Months

TMZ recently caught up with Tory Lanez. During the outdoor interview at Los Angeles International Airport, the Canadian recording artist spoke about what Iggy Azalea supposedly has coming in the future.

“We’ve been working on it for like a solid two and a half months. Then she went on tour, so we’re about to get back to it now,” said Tory Lanez about Azalea’s forthcoming comeback album.

The cameraman also asked Lanez if he believes Iggy Azalea will be able to achieve the commercial success of her “Fancy” era. At that time, the Australia-born rhymer also scored a Top 5 entry with “Black Widow” featuring Rita Ora.

Lanez responded, “Of course, you gotta think about it. This is somebody who went Diamond before. It’s certain accomplishments you can’t take away from somebody. One thing I know about her is she has an incredible fan base.”

Some Fans Do Not Support Iggy Working With Tory After The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Iggy Azalea did face backlash for teaming up with Tory Lanez. Fellow female rapper Megan Thee Stallion accused Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) of shooting her in the feet back in 2020. Some social media users took issue with Azalea joining forces with Lanez who is still awaiting his assault trial to begin in California.

“You’re all very welcome to speak your opinion freely about me… just as long as we all have an understanding: you are having a monologue & not a discussion with me – because (respectfully) my bills remain paid without your two cents.💗🙇‍♀️☺️,” tweeted Iggy Azalea.

Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea are allegedly dating. Azalea apparently gifted Lanez a cake to celebrate the release of his Sorry 4 What album in September. The two entertainers have not officially confirmed being involved in a romantic relationship.