Iggy Azalea Promises “Hot As Hell” Content On Her New OnlyFans Account

Iggy Azalea launched an OnlyFans account for a project inspired by Pamela Anderson, Madonna’s ‘Sex’ book and more.

Iggy Azalea joined OnlyFans to release a mixed-media project titled Hotter Than Hell.

The Australian rapper unveiled plans to drop photos, videos and “all kinds of aesthetically pleasing, hot as hell things” on OnlyFans throughout 2023. Iggy Azalea said her mixed-media project was inspired by Pamela Anderson, Madonna’s Sex book, ‘90s supermodels and more.

“I’ve been working on Hotter Than Hell for over six months already, and I’m full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer,” Iggy Azalea stated. “Admittedly, I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date!”

She added, “Once I looked beyond the surface-level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on. I feel excited about not having to worry about the overwhelming and creatively limiting censorship artists have to navigate when sharing work on other digital platforms. The project is bold and fun— so is this collaboration — I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

A subscription to Iggy Azalea’s OnlyFans costs $25 per month. Her Hotter Than Hell project culminates with a coffee-table book due out in December 2023.

Watch a teaser for Hotter Than Hell below.