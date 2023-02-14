Iggy Azalea Says “Karma’s Real” After Playboi Carti’s Arrest; Accuses Him Of Serial Abuse

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti was arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, provoking a comment from his ex Iggy Azalea.

Iggy Azalea reacted to her ex Playboi Carti getting arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

The Australian rapper accused Playboi Carti of serial abuse in a Twitter post on Tuesday (February 14). Iggy Azalea also claimed her ex neglected their son, who was born in 2020.

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too – & rarely visiting your actual son unless is because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman,” she wrote.

Iggy Azalea added, “Anyway. I’m having an actually amazing day! karmas real! Treat the people you love well! Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was charged with felony aggravated assault and hindering a person from making an emergency call. Police claim he attacked his pregnant girlfriend in December 2022.

Attorney Brian Steel, who represents Playboi Carti, denied the allegations against his client.

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused,” the lawyer said in a press statement. “Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Playboi Carti was released on a $100,000 bond. He hasn’t publicly commented on his arrest or Iggy Azalea’s remarks.