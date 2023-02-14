Playboi Carti Arrested For Allegedly Choking Pregnant Girlfriend

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Attorney Brian Steel claims his client is being falsely accused.

Georgia authorities arrested Jordan “Playboi Carti” Carter, 26, for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend, according to reports.

This morning, TMZ ran an article claiming an unidentified woman accused Playboi Carti of assaulting her following an argument over a paternity test. The incident allegedly took place on December 20.

The alleged victim accused Playboi Carti of grabbing her by the throat. She was supposedly 14 weeks pregnant at the time. Apparently, the couple had been in a relationship for two years and lived together since July 2022.

Police officers arrived at the scene after Carti reportedly pulled the alleged victim from a vehicle. Investigators reportedly noticed injuries to her neck, chest, and back. Law enforcement booked Carter on a felony aggravated assault charge and hindering persons making emergency telephone charge.

“Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation,” Playboi Carti’s attorney, Brian Steel, told TMZ.

Fulton County jail record shows the facility released Jordan Terrell Carter on December 30. The records also indicated he received a 95,000 surety bond for the assault charge and a 5,000 surety bond for the hindering emergency call charge.

Playboi Carti dropped music projects like the Gold-certified Die Lit and Whole Lotta Red albums. The latter LP peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He is also the father of Australian rapper Iggy Azalea’s 2-year-old son.