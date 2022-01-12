‘Whole Lotta Red’ Becomes Playboi Carti’s Third Gold-Certified Project

The southern rhymer adds another RIAA accolade to his career résumé.

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti’s discography contains 2017’s Playboi Carti, 2018’s Die Lit, and 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. The Recording Industry Association of America has certified all three projects at least Gold (500,000 units).

Playboi Carti reached Gold status in January 2018. Two years later, the 15-track mixtape crossed the 1 million unit mark. The RIAA also awarded Die Lit with a Gold plaque in 2019.

Whole Lotta Red is now Gold-certified as well. After dropping on Christmas Day in 2020, Playboi Carti’s second studio LP earned a Gold Award on January 11, 2022.

kING VAMP L0v3 U !



mERRY VAmPMAS . w3 Did it .

💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋https://t.co/SNwSrlAx1S — 🧛🏿‍♀️ (@playboicarti) December 25, 2020

In addition, the Playboi Carti singles “Shoota” featuring Lil Uzi Vert (Platinum), “Wokeuplikethis” featuring Lil Uzi Vert (2x-Platinum), and “Magnolia” (3x-Platinum) earned RIAA certifications. “Lookin” featuring Lil Uzi Vert and “New Choppa” featuring A$AP Rocky are Gold.

Whole Lotta Red came out via Interscope Records and A$AP Rocky’s AWGE label. The Billboard 200 chart-topping album includes appearances by Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future. The album opened with 100,000 first-week units.

Playboi Carti has been teasing an upcoming project tentatively titled Narcissist. The 25-year-old rhymer, previously known as $ir Cartier, also contributed to Kanye West’s Grammy-nominated Donda album. Carti also showed up on Lil 1 DTE’s 2021 single “Homixide.”