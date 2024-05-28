Iggy Azalea Reacts To Fans Thinking She Dissed SZA

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Confusion over a tweet led to the “Fancy” rapper explaining her post.

Iggy Azalea had to make it clear she did not take a shot at R&B singer/songwriter SZA. Some social media users misinterpreted Azalea’s recent comments.

“Who’s Solana…? I don’t know that b####,” Azalea wrote on the X platform on Sunday (May 27). That tweet collected over 4,000 likes and over 800,000 views, as of press time.

Solána Rowe happens to be SZA’s birth name, so Iggy Azalea felt the need to explain her X post. Someone mentioned SZA in the replies to Azalea’s tweet. The New Classic album creator responded, “Girl, I’m talking about crypto.”

The Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal-founded Solana Labs launched the blockchain platform known as Solana in 2020 with the SOL cryptocurrency. Solana is viewed as an alternative to Ethereum.

After someone expressed finding the Solána (SZA)/Solana mixup funny, Iggy Azalea tweeted, “And I love SZA too! Not about to have Stan Twitter rope her into crypto s###, hahaha lmaooo.”

Iggy Azalea became a platinum-selling recording artist with songs such as “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX and “Black Widow” featuring Rita Ora. In January 2024, Azalea told her followers she currently has other passions besides music.

SZA released her sophomore album, SOS, in December 2022. The project spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. SOS also won Best Progressive R&B Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Who’s solana…?

I don’t know that b#### 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) May 28, 2024

Girl im talking about crypto. https://t.co/Dpg6w48QL0 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) May 28, 2024