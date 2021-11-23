Iman Shumpert Becomes First Former NBA Player To Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Iman Shumpert won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, but he gained even more mainstream notoriety for his appearance on Dancing With The Stars. Clips of Shumpert’s performances regularly went viral on social media.

The Dancing With The Stars season 30 finale took place on Monday night. Iman Shumpert, and his partner Daniella Karagach, won the latest installment of the ABC dance competition series.

By winning The Mirrorball Trophy, Iman Shumpert became the first ex-NBA player to earn the DWTS championship. Shumpert and Karagach outlasted JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance Freestyle to “Lose Control / Bounce” by Missy Elliott ft. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop / DJ Clent on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! pic.twitter.com/hv5L3r3di6 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021

Iman Shumpert’s wife, R&B singer Teyana Taylor, celebrated her husband’s historic Dancing With The Stars victory. Taylor posted on Instagram:

HE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW 🥺🥺🥺 congrats @imanshumpert @dannypwinsiellakaragach i am proud but NOT shocked!!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!! Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that s### every week & most importantly foot working that m#### f###### mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD! Congrats guys!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDDDDD @teyanataylor Instagram

Besides finding success on ABC’s reality competition show, Iman Shumpert has also shown off talents as a recording artist. His discography includes the 2018 Hip Hop studio LP titled Substance Abuse and the 2020 DJ Drama-hosted Joyride mixtape.