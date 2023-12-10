Iman Shumpert Denies Being Cruel To Teyana Taylor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Iman Shumpert denies claims Teyana Taylor wanted to end the marriage due to his cruelty in new court docs. Read more!

Iman Shumpert has denied that he was cruel to his estranged wife, Teyana Taylor.

According to court documents, the basketball player has asked a judge to dismiss his estranged wife’s claim that the reason she wanted to end their marriage was because she felt endangered.

When Taylor filed for divorce from Shumpert, she cited “cruel treatment” as the reason for their split. The legal definition for this term is “willful infliction of pain bodily or mental… (that) reasonably justifies apprehension of danger to life, limb, or health.”

Teyana Taylor also claimed that Shumpert was irresponsible with the pair’s two children: seven-year-old Junie and three-year-old Rue Rose.

The new filing from Shumpert requested to replace Taylor’s “cruel treatment” claim with an “irretrievably broken bond” and dismiss the irresponsible parenting claims.

He argued Teyana Taylor offered no evidence that he made her feel unsafe.

The singer secretly filed for divorce from the sportsman in January but didn’t announce their split publicly until September.

This will be the FIRST and LAST time I speak on this matter. pic.twitter.com/3ROjWazGM2 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 24, 2023

“Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ isn’t one reason for our departure,” she wrote at the time. “We are still best friends and great business partners, and we are one hell of a team when co-parenting our two beautiful children. Most importantly, we are FAMILY & in the ten years together, seven years married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

She added, “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for you all.”