Teyana Taylor Addresses Pregnancy Rumors Amid Ongoing Divorce  

A recent awards show appearance led to social media speculation that the soon-to-be-divorced Teyana Taylor is pregnant.

Teyana Taylor is addressing pregnancy rumors after stepping out to an awards show in a figure-hugging black dress.

The “Gonna love Me” hitmaker was nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance for her role in A Thousand and One at the 33rd annual Gotham Awards in New York City Monday night (November 27).

As footage from the red carpet emerged, many believed the multihyphenate was hiding a secret while she posed for cameras.

After the ceremony, Teyana Taylor came forward to confirm she was in fact concealing something from the public. However, the mystery was not a hidden pregnancy, as some speculated, but a yearning to pee.

“Auntey ain’t preggo y’all,” she wrote on Instagram. “I just had to pee. That pee pouch ain’t nothing to play wit,” she added, referring to her ever-so-slightly- rounded stomach on the award show red carpet. Laughing at herself, she followed up with, “my kangaroo pouch head ass.”

Last week, Teyana Taylor broke her silence regarding her recent divorce filing against Iman Shumpert in a lengthy Instagram Story post. She shared her despair over “private court documents that were leaked to the public,” amid the divorce.

“It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see,” Teyana Taylor wrote.

“However, Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children,” she added. “I will continue to do so. She concluded with a plea for “some privacy to resolve this matter in peace.”