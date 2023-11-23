Teyana Taylor Quietly Divorcing Iman Shumpert, Cites “Cruel” Treatment And “Extreme” Narcissism 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor quietly filed for divorce back in January, more than eight months before announcing her split from Iman Shumpert.

Back in September, Taylor announced that the couple had been separated for some time and denied indefinity was involved in ending their marriage, despite rumors to the contrary. However, a new report claims Taylor quietly filed for divorce back in January, and cheating allegations were a factor, per legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Taylor reportedly initiated the divorce process in 2021 before filing for divorce the following year. However, she withdrew a day after filing, and the couple reconciled. Taylor began the process again in January because she was “unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster.”

In the filing, Taylor claims her husband of seven years was a jealous narcissist throughout their marriage. She accuses Shumpert of “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.”

She claims the one-time NBA champion was jealous of her stardom and insecure when she occupied the spotlight. According to Taylor, she “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage.” Nonetheless, she claims Shumpert “became more and more angry” about her fame.

In addition, Taylor says she turned down financial opportunities because Shumpert “did not want her to work,” yet he complained when she took maternity leave.

Despite initially claiming infidelity was not a factor in their separation, the new docs cite Shumpert’s numerous cheating scandals.

“To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” Taylor said back in September. However, she claims Shumpert became involved in another cheating scandal after she secretly filed to end their marriage.

The Shumperts wed in October 2016. They welcomed daughters Junie and Rue in December 2015 and September 2020, respectively.

In her divorce filing, Teyana Taylor is asking for primary physical custody of their two children. She is also seeking joint legal custody and child support.