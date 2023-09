Rumors started to swirl last week after a blog site claimed the former NBA player cheated on his wife with a woman signed to his record label.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have separated after seven years of marriage—and apparently, they’ve been living apart for awhile. Taylor revealed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday (September 17), denying cheating had anything to do with their split. Rumors started to swirl last week after a blog site claimed the former NBA player cheated on his wife with a woman signed to his record label. An Instagram post showed the woman donning a chain similar to Shumpert’s, although the woman in question has since debunked the notion. Evidently fed up with the chatter, Taylor decided to take matters into her own hands.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!” she wrote. “In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.

“We just keep y’all a#### out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s relationship has been seeped in controversy for years. In August 2022, Taylor copped to having threesomes with her husband in the past. As she said at the time, “People be surprised by how the woman initiates a lot of stuff. I’m not poly, but when everybody heard that me and my husband had threesomes before, they were like, ‘She’s willing to do that to keep a man,’ but that was all me!”

The Shumperts wed in October 2016. They welcomed their first daughter, Junie, in December 2015 and their second daughter, Rue, in September 2020