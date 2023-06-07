Teyana Taylor Unveils Star-Studded Jordan Collab Mini Movie: “This Is My love Letter To Harlem” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jalen Hurts stars as Prince Charming to Teyana Taylors’s Cinderella, while DJ Khaled stars as the fairy godfather.

Teyana Taylor has shared a fairytale-inspired short film to mark her debut Jordan collection. The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” arrived last week (June 1) and sold out within minutes of the launch. The sneaker was in high demand after fans saw celeb unboxing videos ahead of the release. Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne were among the lucky few gifted an advance pair.

On Tuesday (June 6), Taylor shared a star-studded mini-movie created for the Jordan collection. The film features Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who plays Prince Charming to Taylor’s Cinderella. DJ Khaled also makes an appearance, starring as the fairy godfather. Other cameos include Remy Ma, Lola Brooke, Fabolous, and Maino, alongside Taylor’s daughter, mother and grandmother.

The multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to thank her co-stars and share her “love letter to Harlem.”

“Dreams and fairytales are more realistic than the mind perceives it be,” she began. “A tangible dream is simply a non-fictional fairytale. As a dreamer, I was often afraid to join life’s magic on the dance floor until I truly started believing myself.”

Taylor shared an inspiring message, encouraging all fellow dreamers of the world to “Be brave enough to be different, and allow life and TIME to Evolve You.”

“Thank you to the village that helped tell the story of a dreamer that bloomed from the concrete with this beautiful cinematic commercial/mini movie & this beautiful sneaker.”

She added, “This is my love letter to Harlem and all of the dreamers around the world.” Read her post and watch the mini-movie below.