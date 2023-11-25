Teyana Taylor Addresses Iman Shumpert Divorce: “This Will Be The FIRST & LAST Time”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor has addressed the headlines about her recent divorce filing for the first and last time.

On Friday (November 24), Taylor shared a lengthy post to her Instagram Stories in which she explained she hasn’t spoken to any media outlets regarding the divorce filing and claimed details of the filing were “private.” Additionally, Taylor suggested the details of the lawsuit outlining her allegations against Shumpert were leaked to the public.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” Taylor wrote in part. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see.

“However, Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so. Please if y’all love y’all play nieces Junie & Rue like y’all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace y’all.”

This will be the FIRST and LAST time I speak on this matter. pic.twitter.com/3ROjWazGM2 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) November 24, 2023

Taylor also reposted the statement on her personal Twitter (X) account, writing, “This will be the FIRST and LAST time I speak on this mater.”

Reports have surfaced and allege that the reason the confidential court documents were leaked to the public in the first place are due to the motion Shumpert filed in the divorce proceedings to use their legal names. Shumpert previously responded to the announcement of the divorce filing via a statement provided by his attorney.

“Mr. Shumpert hopes parties and counsel can work toward a fair resolution,” Stephen C. Steele said, “keeping the best interests of the children of paramount concern.”