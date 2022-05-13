India. Arie Slams Jack Harlow, Says If You Don’t Know Brandy’s Music “WHO EVEN ARE YOU?” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow went viral this week after admitting that he was unaware that Brandy was Ray J’s sister and failed to recognize her song.

India. Arie blasted Jack Harlow after his recent admission he had no idea that Brandy and Ray J are siblings.

Jack Harlow participated in the “White Ish Wednesday” segment during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club when he made the faux pas. The hosts tested his musical knowledge, and he struggled when they began to play “Angel in Disguise” by Brandy. They eventually dropped the hint that the singer’s brother had a sex tape that made people famous. “Who’s Ray J’s sister?” Harlow asked. The shocked hosts revealed the singer, and an unbelieving Jack asked, “Brandy and Ray J are siblings. Nobody’s ever told me that in my life,” he said. Check out the video below.

As the video began to circulate on social media, Hip-Hop and R&B fans shared their thoughts online. Many felt frustrated that Jack Harlow, as a white man in Hip-Hop, lacks a basic foundation in Black music and is unaware of some of the culture’s most influential artists. Some came to his defense and suggested his age, 24, as the reason he didn’t recognize the song.

India. Arie Reacts

However, India. Arie took to her Instagram stories to share her outrage that a musician that “makes black music,” could be unaware of someone as impactful as Brandy.

“Just because you make black music doesn’t mean you know black culture,” she began. “If U don’t know Brandy’s voice when you hear it …. WHO EVEN ARE YOU?”

She continued, frustrated that Jack Harlow would reduce Brandy to merely “Ray J’s sister.”

“When an Actual MUSICIAN! WHO MAKES BLACK MUSIC! Deduces one of the industry’s MOST IMPORTANT VOICES @brandy To Ray J’s SISTER? Who is famous (mostly) for his proximity to Kim Kardashians.”

“And,” she added, “And WE HEAR @brandy Influence Eh-VER-REE-WHERE,” she said with extra emphasis.

“PLENTY of Non black singers. (Ask them),” she offered. “Even MALE singers. Gospel singers. AND PEOPLE KNOW RAY J BETTER? The s###’s STUPID. STUPID. STUID. STUPID!”

.@indiaarie defends Brandy after Jack Harlow don't recognize her voice during game in interview for HOT 97 pic.twitter.com/nPgLFsJprA — Brandy Legion (@BrandyLegion) May 12, 2022

Jack Harlow on The Breakfast Club