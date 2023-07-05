India.Arie Slams Megan Thee Stallion And Janelle Monáe For Hot Girl Boot Camp Twerk-Fest  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

India.Arie claimed, “This won’t age well” after Megan Thee Stallion invited 20 fans for a twerk-fest as Janelle Monáe played hype woman.

Megan Thee Stallion wrapped up the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture with a bang inviting 20 fans from the crowd to join her onstage for a twerk session.

After rocking the stage with her hit songs, the H-Town Hottie snapped up the best dancers to “pop their s###” for the crowd. The “Plan B” hitmaker directed them as they showed off their Megan Thee Stallion knees.

Janelle Monáe, who came under fire for flashing her breast at the festival, played hype woman, rousing the dancers from the side of the stage as they showcased their moves.

“Hot girl bootcamp was in full effect last night. It’s @janellemonae with the encouragement for us,” the outlet captioned the video. Check it out below.

India.Arie Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion And Janelle Monáe

However, not everybody was impressed with India.Arie sparking a discussion about whether the dancing was appropriate for the festival.

“This wont age well,” she wrote in a lengthy response in the comment section, questioning if twerking paints the culture in a respectful light.

“The issue is what is CONTEXT. Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG IN A STAGE. No. is everything for KIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY?,” she began before adding “ NO. so when we as a culture make something like this main stream ~ it shows a lack of discretion [and] discernment.

The “Brown Skin” singer acknowledged that others might not agree with her but also reiterrated her point.

“Just as many folks have the right to want our MAINSTREAM International export – out Music – to show us in a respectful light,” she continued. “Id like to go on the record saying : this wont age well and thats my issue.”

India.Arie concluded by saying that although she loves Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe, “i dont like this moment.” Read her comments in full below.