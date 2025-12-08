India Love Sorry For “Distasteful” Stage Crashing Antic That Got Her Tossed From Streaming Awards

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

India Love admitted her behavior at the 2025 Streamer Awards was “distasteful” after she interrupted FaZe Adapt’s win.

India Love caused an uproar at the 2025 Streamer Awards in Los Angeles after storming the stage during FaZe Adapt’s acceptance speech, leading to her swift removal and a public apology.

The incident unfolded on December 6 at the Wiltern Theatre when Love unexpectedly walked onstage as FaZe Adapt was named Breakout Streamer of the Year.

Without warning, she grabbed the microphone and declared that Rakai and DDG were more deserving of the award. The crowd responded with loud boos, and the moment quickly drew comparisons to Kanye West’s infamous 2009 VMA interruption.

Security promptly escorted Love out of the venue. Videos of her being removed circulated widely on social media, making the outburst the night’s most talked-about moment.

Following the backlash, Love issued a public apology, acknowledging her actions and expressing regret for disrupting the show.

India Love gets emotional and apologizes for going on stage and interrupting the show last night at the #streamerawards ❤️‍🩹pic.twitter.com/tKjUVoDJcW — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) December 8, 2025

“I want to apologize to QT. What I did, first of all, I appreciate you inviting me, and there is no excuse for my behavior,” she said. “It was very distasteful. It was very…unnecessary. It was my initial emotion response, and…I had no business being on that stage.”

The disruption overshadowed FaZe Adapt’s win and drew criticism from viewers and streamers alike, many calling the act “cringe” and disrespectful.

The Streamer Awards, organized by QTCinderella, are an annual celebration of top-tier content creators. The event is backed by sponsors and broadcast partners, with a focus on spotlighting standout talent in the streaming world.

India Love reflected on her repeated missteps and the need for personal growth.

“As a person, and who I am as a person, I have to stop disappointing myself by repeating mistakes and keep repeating a cycle that’s obviously not good for me,” she said. “And I watched something that said, ‘your mistakes could either be a coffin or a classroom.’ It could either teach you, or it could be the thing that takes you under and kills you.”

Love added that she’s working on herself and understands the broader impact of her behavior.

“I’m a work in progress every day, and I have to understand what I did to the Twitch CEO, to just everybody,” she said. “It was just so distasteful and not who I am. I know what I have to do moving forward when it comes to me as a person, what I can and can’t do.”