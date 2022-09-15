Cops Confirm Instagram Posts From PnB Rock & His Girlfriend May Have Led To Killing  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cops investigating the murder of PnB Rock revealed at least two suspects were involved and may have been tipped off by social media.

As the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of PnB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday (Sept. 12), authorities have revealed more information surrounding the investigation.

The 30-year-old rapper was having lunch with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in South Los Angeles when he was fatally shot during a robbery. After news of his death broke, some fans criticized PnB Rock’s girlfriend for sharing her location on her Instagram Story, believing it led to his murder.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore confirmed PnB Rock was targeted because of an Instagram post, according to Fox News 11. However, it is reported the rapper also shared a post from the parking lot of the L.A. restaurant when they arrived. “Giving somebody enough time to get here and kill him,” the outlet reported on Thursday. Check out the bulletin below.

Meanwhile, Moore gave further details about the attack. Cops believe PnB Rock was a target because of “expensive jewelry and property that he had on his person.”

Moore also revealed there were at least two suspects. “We do believe that there are a minimum of two of them. One was driving the vehicle, letting off his passenger, and that passenger went into the store, into the restaurant,” said Moore. The suspects then got into the getaway car and fled the scene. Investigators are examining video evidence and speaking with witnesses, including PnB Rock’s girlfriend. “It’s my understanding that the girlfriend is cooperating fully with us,” Moore added.