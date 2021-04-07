Investigators Seek To Determine If Producer Southside Order A Hit On Kodak Black

(AllHipHop News)
The police are investigating online threats against rapper Kodak Black, after a security guard for the rapper was hospitalized after a shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot in Florida.
According to reports, the investigators are looking into threats made by producer Southside, who was irate with the “Zeze” rapper for comments he made about his girlfriend Yung Miami of the City Girls.
The pair have had bad blood ever since Kodak dropped a freestyle with lyrics that threatened to punch Yung Miami in the stomach when she was pregnant with Southside’s baby.
Kodak eventually apologized for the heinous lyrics, but Southside was not hearing it. On Easter Sunday (April 4th), just before the wild shootout, the 808 Mafia boss issued some threats to Kodak.
“We can bump, too…I’ll be back in Miami in a week. Pull up wherever we can bump, don’t bring no security. Bring your n#####, I’m gonna bring my n#####, we can bump.”
Shortly after Southside’s comments, Kodak and his entourage were targeted after they left the Cultur3 Fest event in Tallahassee in the early hours of Monday (April 5th) when they noticed they were being followed.
His drivers tried to cut them off by having one of their cars block the entrance to the restaurant’s parking area, but when a suspicious vehicle pulled up, a passenger opened fire, hitting a bodyguard in the leg.
The injured employee was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is now in a stable condition.
According to Kodak’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, the rapper was not in the same vehicle at the time and is unharmed.
Police are now investigating the apparent ambush, which occurred months after Kodak was released from prison by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who commuted his sentence for weapons charges in January.