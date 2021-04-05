Kodak Black Escapes Death In Targeted Shooting; Security Guard Seriously Wounded

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Kodak Black was targeted in a shooting earlier today (April 5th) in Tallahassee, Florida.
According to the cops, the rapper was in the parking lot of a McDonald’s during an incident that can only be described as disturbing.
Kodak was in town to perform as the headliner of the Culture3Fest. The rapper had just left Baja’s Beach Club around 3:00am when they noticed they were being followed by several vehicles.
Kodak’s security team managed to shake the car that was tailing them, so the rapper decided to make a stop at a nearby McDonald’s to grab a Sausage McGriddle with strawberry jelly for breakfast.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Kodak’s team blocked the entrance to the fast-food restaurant so he could safely pick up his order, and that is when violence erupted.
The same car that was following them in the earlier incident appeared out of nowhere and occupants in the vehicle started shooting.
According to TPD spokeswoman, a security guard working for Kodak was struck in the leg by the gunfire and seriously wounded, although more details about his condition were not immediately available.
Kodak Black was whisked away from the area in an armored vehicle, while the injured guard was rushed to surgery because a bullet hit his femoral artery causing him to lose a large amount of blood. He is currently in stable condition.
The shooting is the first high-profile incident involving Kodak Black since President Donald Trump pardoned the rapper and commuted his three-year prison sentence for lying on a federal application to purchase firearms.
However Kodak Black on probation for the next three years. In March, a judge gave Kodak the green light to travel around the country to perform, so long as he does so with 24-7, armed security.