EXCLUSIVE: Irv Gotti Funeral Details Revealed As Family Prepares For Large Turnout

Irv Gotti’s family is preparing for a big turnout at his funeral, which will be held on February 18 in Jamaica, Queens.

Irv Gotti died on February 5 at the age of 54, days after suffering from a massive stroke. His passing was first reported by AllHipHop.

Sources have confirmed to AllHipHop that the funeral will be held on February 18 at Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Jamaica, Queens, the borough where Gotti launched his career as “DJ Irv.”

Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral can accommodate up to 2,500 people in its main sanctuary to accommodate what is expected to be a significant turnout for the service, given Irv Gotti’s impact on the music industry.

Irv Gotti founded Murder Inc. Records and was instrumental in the careers of Mic Geronimo, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Jay-Z, DMX, Ruff Ryders and others.

Gotti is survived by his children Angie, Sonny, and Jonathan Wilson; his brother and Murder Inc. co-founder Chris Gotti, mother Nee Nee Lorenzo; and sisters Tina and Angie.

Shortly after the news of his passing was confirmed, Gotti’s family shared a statement on his Instagram. His children reflected on his influence and legacy.

“Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the Hip-Hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations,” the family said. “As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy while we grieve the loss of our dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through his music and the love he shared with all of us.”

Irv Gotti had been battling diabetes-related health issues for years, and reports indicate that he suffered his second stroke just seven months before his death.