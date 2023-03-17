G Herbo Says “I’m The Best Rapper Alive” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Everybody has their take on who is the greatest rapper alive, and Chicago-bred drill icon G Herbo believes he nabs the title.

G Herbo has entered the best rapper alive conversation, throwing his hat into the ring as the top contender.

Over the past few weeks, the debate around who is the greatest rapper, and while some discussions center around who is the greatest of all time, dead or alive, the Chicago drill icon believes he is the nicest living emcee.

The PTSD album creator took to Instagram Thursday (Mar. 16) to lay his claim to the crown. “I really feel like im the best rapper alive,” G Herbo wrote in his IG Story. In case anybody thought he was trolling, Herbo added, “NBS [no b#######.]”

His boast was picked up on Twitter and shared by several blog pages to a mixed response, although few replies agreed with G Herbo.

“I can find you a better Twitter rapper than him in 15 seconds,” one wrote, while another added, “He’s good but not even the best rapper in his city.”

I can find you a better Twitter rapper than him in 15 seconds — 64 (@6Foot4Honda) March 17, 2023

He’s good but not even the best rapper in his city — JSP 🤍 (@JSP4PF) March 17, 2023

However, other fans were more aligned with G Herbo and praised the rapper. “He fire so i get why he feel that way,” one user stated. “Easy top 5 at least for me,” was another opinion.

He fire so i get why he feel that way — Kofi (@blackkingkofi) March 17, 2023

Easy top 5 at least for me — FickD (@FickDingerz) March 17, 2023

G Herbo dropped his highly anticipated fifth studio album Survivor’s Remorse: A Side, last year. His catalog includes 2017’s Humble Beast, 2018’s Swervo, 2019’s Still Swervin, 2020’s PTSD, and 2021’s 25.

Prior to his albums, G Herbo released several mixtapes, such as 2014’s Welcome to Fazoland and 2015’s Ballin Like I’m Kobe.

Last month (Feb. 24), the Machine Entertainment Group artist linked with Yung Bleu on the Murda Beatz-assisted single “Raining.” Listen to it below.