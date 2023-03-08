Michael B. Jordan Names Drake The G.O.A.T. Rapper, Willing To Fight Over It 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan shocked his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors when he picked Drake as the G.O.A.T. rapper over Jay-Z and Tupac.

Drake is the greatest rapper of all time, according to Michael B. Jordan, and he’s prepared to fight anybody over his choice.

The discussion around the best rappers of all time has come up again, and as always, it’s a topic that triggers fierce debate. Michael B. Jordan joined the conversation, placing Drake at the top stop, above the likes of Jay-Z and Tupac. Although he admitted that “there’s not enough space” for everybody, he was clear who tops his G.O.A.T. list.

Jordan and his Creed III co-star Jonathan Majors debated who is the G.O.A.T. rapper during a recent interview with Complex. The pair joined in the “GOAT Talk” segment and had to name the greatest from a number of categories, including athletes and entertainers.

“This one is hard,” Majors mused when they had to name their rapper G.O.A.T.s. While his “dilemma” was choosing between Jay-Z and Tupac, Michael B. Jordan was assertive with his selection.

“Drake,” Jordan declared before adding, “fight me.” When a stunned Jonathan Majors replied with a laugh, “You said Drake?” the 36-year-old doubled down. “Fight me,” Jordan repeated.

Majors began asking Jordan, “What happened to ‘Pac?” but he quickly answered his own question, adding, “that’s alright, that’s your business.” Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan is reaping the rewards of his directorial debut as Creed III smashed box office records and set records with its nearly $100 million global opening weekend last Friday (Mar. 3).

On Tuesday, Dreamville, which co-executive produced Creed III: The Soundtrack, issued a statement reflecting on being part of such an epic project. They also saluted Michael B. Jordan for his “incredible leadership.”

“A large thanks to the cast, producers, and incredible leadership of Michael B. Jordan, who continues to inspire us all while shattering glass ceilings of his own as an actor and director. Major praises for steering this powerful project and allowing us to pen the sounds for your directorial debut,” read the statement in part. Check the full statement below.