Jonathan Majors Dominates The Box Office With ‘Creed III’ & ‘Quantumania’

The Emmy-nominated actor currently stars in two blockbusters.

Creed III scored big at the box office. The motion picture stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis “Donnie” Creed and Jonathan Majors as Damian “Diamond Dame” Anderson.

According to reports, Creed III launched with $58.6 million. That amount is the highest debut for the Creed franchise. The original made $29.6 million in its opening weekend in 2015.

Creed pulled in a final domestic total of $109.8 million and a global total of $173.6 million. 2018’s Creed II opened with $35.6 million and ended up making $115.7 million domestically and $214.2 million worldwide.

Furthermore, Creed III reportedly broke the record for the highest domestic box office debut for a sports movie. The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer production also brought in $100,458,008 at the international box office.

In addition to Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors as the leads, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad also make up the Creed III cast. The boxing drama serves as Jordan’s directorial debut.

Jonathan Majors also appeared in the weekend’s No. 2 movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios superhero film grossed $12.5 million from March 3-5.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters on February 6 and opened with $106 million domestically. The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a $419.6 million global sum.

Jonathan Majors plays Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd returned as Scott Lang/Ant-Man with Evangeline Lilly back as Hope van Dyne/Wasp.

Before entering the MCU, Jonathan Majors earned critical praise for his role in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. The 33-year-old Emmy nominee also acted in films such as White Boy Rick, Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and Magazine Dreams.