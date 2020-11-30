Is Lil Wayne Set To Drop ‘I Am Not A Human Being III’ Album?

(AllHipHop News)
Over the weekend, Lil Wayne took it back over a decade when he dropped the third installment of his No Ceilings mixtape series. The tape was hosted by DJ Khaled and included a Lamar Jackson-inspired track titled “Lamar.”
For “Lamar,” Wayne rapped over Jay-Z’s classic “Takeover” beat with the Young Money frontman recycling lines from the original 2001 song off The Blueprint. Khaled closed out “Lamar” by adding, “Be ready for I Am Not a Human Being III. The album coming 2021.”
The first I Am Not a Human Being came out in September of 2010. It was met with mixed reviews at the time. I Am Not a Human Being II followed three years later with even less favorable reactions from music critics.
Besides dropping No Ceilings 3, Lil Wayne has also been in the headlines for his endorsement of President Donald Trump’s reelection bid. That decision drew objections from some of Weezy’s fans as well as supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. There were even unproven accusations that Trump paid Wayne to support his candidacy.
The 38-year-old entertainment veteran was also expected to appear at the Triller-presented Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. boxing match on November 28. However, Wayne announced at the last minute that he would not be performing at the highly-publicized event which took over social media on Saturday.
Due to unforeseeable circumstances I won’t be performing tonight at the Tyson/Jones fight. Hope the event is still a success and much love to Triller. Love 🤙🏾
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 28, 2020