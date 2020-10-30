Lil Wayne Officially Endorses Donald Trump For President And 50 Cent Cracks Jokes

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to officially endorse President Donald Trump. Lil Wayne posted a picture flanked by the POTUS, with both men giving the thumbs up.
Wheezy seemed to be impressed by Trump’s track record with criminal reform, as well as his “Platinum Plan.”
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Lil Wayne said to his 34 million followers. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to associate himself with President Trump. Ice Cube helped with parts of Trump’s Platinum Plan, while Lil Pump fully endorsed 45 for another four years.
50 Cent originally endorsed President Donald Trump over Biden, due to the former VP’s aggressive tax plan, but quickly backtracked.
50 Cent trashed Lil Wayne for taking a photo with President Donald Trump.
