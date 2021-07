Young M.A. has come forward to let people know if she is, or is not pregnant after rumors started spreading like wildfire that she is with child!

Rumors have been swirling around rapper Young M.A., suggesting that she might be pregnant after appearing on Dish Nation with popular host, Headkrack.

I turn opinions into financial positions… I turn fake rumors into great humor.. 😏♥️ — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) July 21, 2021

The 29-year shared on the show that she would like to eventually get married to her girlfriend and have children. If she could have it her way, as if God doesn’t have a hand in this, she would prefer to have a boy first and a girl second.

The “Off the Yak” artist said after being asked about her desire to have children, “Absolutely! I wanna be married by [the time she’s pregnant].”

She then continued, “I want a boy first, then a girl. That’s it. I’d rather a boy first. I told my girl this. I’d rather a boy first, because he’d be the one taking care of his little sister and he got to hold it down. That’s how it was with me and my brother.”

The Brooklyn native also wanted fans to know that her girlfriend will probably be carrying the baby bump and posted on her IG, “Of course, my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant.”

“That’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh. Y’all bored lol, but I get it… Sell ya stories, and we workin’ on one now,” she concluded.

While people are worried about Mommy-life for their favorite emcee, she out here making music and being lit. Her single “Hello Baby” featuring Fivio Foreign is fire for the summer.