Isaiah Rashad Announces Release Date For ‘The House Is Burning’ Album

Top Dawg Entertainment’s Isaiah Rashad is ready to let loose his next studio LP. The 30-year-old emcee is returning with The House Is Burning.

According to Rashad, The House Is Burning is scheduled to hit DSPs on July 30 via TDE/Warner Records. “Lay Wit Ya” and “Headshots (4 Da Locals)” featuring Duke Deuce will live on the body of work.

The Chattanooga-born, Los Angeles-based recording artist emerged with the Cilvia Demo EP in 2014. Two years later, The Sun’s Tirade studio album arrived. Both projects are critically acclaimed.

“This album was difficult,” said Rashad. “I love music, but I don’t like to say s###. It’s almost like a game for me. It’s like working out. I don’t want to be redundant. Redundancy in general bothers me. Any song that I make, I usually make it in about 30 minutes to an hour, and that’s it. My ideas come to me immediately.”

He added, “Music is where I go to express myself. It’s what I do to close a chapter. You know what’s crazy? I’m not even ashamed to say it… I really think my albums aren’t different from each other. Eventually, one of my albums will become a classic. I just love this s###. It’s me.”

Isaiah Rashad spoke publicly about his battles with drug addiction and alcoholism in 2016. At one point, there were reports that TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith chose not to release any of Rashad’s music until he “got his s### together.”