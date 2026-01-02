Island Boys’ Franky Venegas Rings In 2026 Behind Bars After Drug Paraphernalia Bust

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Franky Venegas rang in 2026 jailed after a New Year’s Eve drug paraphernalia arrest in Florida, blocked from bond while facing a pending gun case.

Franky Venegas kicked off 2026 in a Collier County jail cell after getting busted for drug paraphernalia on New Year’s Eve. The Island Boys rapper can’t catch a break from legal troubles.

The 25-year-old rapper got arrested Wednesday night in Naples on drug paraphernalia charges. Cops booked him into Collier County Jail with no bond because he’s already out on bail from a February gun case.

This latest arrest caps off a rough year for both Island Boys. Franky’s twin brother Alex also had major problems in 2025. Police detained Alex under Florida’s Baker Act for a mental health evaluation during a livestream.

The Baker Act lets cops hold someone for 72 hours if they think the person might hurt themselves or others. Franky’s February arrest happened during a traffic stop in a yellow Corvette.

Cops said they found Oxycodone pills and a gun with no serial numbers. They also discovered drug straws and credit cards with Franky’s name on them. The drug charges got dropped but the gun case is still pending.

The brothers became famous in 2021 with their viral hit “I’m an Island Boy.”

But fame brought more problems than success. Franky has previous arrests for domestic battery and driving without a license. Alex has also been arrested multiple times.

The year 2025 was especially bad for the duo. They officially broke up as a group after months of fighting. Alex moved out and said they were done working together. Then came Alex’s mental health crisis that led to his Baker Act detention.

Now Franky starts 2026 locked up again. He’s being held on a 24-hour hold because of his pending gun case. The judge won’t let him post bond until they figure out what to do about his February charges.

Franky’s next court date hasn’t been set yet. His lawyer didn’t respond to requests for comment about the latest charges.