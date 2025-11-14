Island Boy Admits Drugs Made Him Lose it & Destroy His Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Island Boys member Flyysoulja disclosed that pharmaceutical substances triggered the psychotic episode leading to his detention.

Flyysoulja opened up about the circumstances that led to his recent three-day detention at a Miami-area mental health facility.

The Island Boys member disclosed during an Instagram Live session that his consumption of various pharmaceutical substances triggered the episode that resulted in his involuntary commitment under Florida’s Baker Act.

According to reports, the 24-year-old rapper was taken into custody over the weekend following what authorities classified as a mental health crisis. The Baker Act allows for the temporary detention of individuals who may pose a danger to themselves or others or are unable to provide for their basic needs.

“Multiple substances like pills” were responsible for the psychotic state, Flyysoulja explained to his followers. During the drug-induced episode, he spent hours frantically searching his residence for hair care products while unknowingly broadcasting the incident on social media.

“In the psychosis, I was trying to find something for my hair for hours, and destroyed the home while unknowingly being on Live,” the rapper stated.

Flyysoulja emphasized that his situation stems from substance dependency rather than underlying mental health disorders. “I never said I was suicidal,” he clarified during his livestream explanation.

The rapper also raised concerns about the circumstances of his detention, claiming law enforcement entered his property without proper authorization. He alleged that officers mistakenly identified spilled nail polish as blood evidence during their investigation.

KaylaThayla, who shares a child with Flyysoulja, provided additional context about the severity of his condition. She revealed that she only became aware of the extent of his deteriorating state when she visited the residence to retrieve her pets, discovering at that time that he had been detained.

Kodiyakredd expressed frustration with the situation and informed fans through social media that he would be responsible for collecting his brother from the medical facility following the mandatory 72-hour evaluation period.

The Hip-Hop duo gained viral fame in 2021 with their distinctive appearance and controversial online presence. However, both members have faced various legal challenges throughout their careers, including previous arrests on drug and weapons charges.

The twins have faced scrutiny for their involvement in adult entertainment platforms, including a weird incident where they kissed each other passionately.



