The Country Of Israel Claps Back At Ye’s “Shalom” Tweet

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The nation of Israel had a message for Ye after the rapper returned to Twitter with a simple message: “Shalom.” Read more!

After Elon Musk granted him full access to his Twitter account, Ye made a post that clearly poked at Jews worldwide.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Ye posted on his account the Hebrew greeting of peace, “Shalom.”

In response to the jab, Israel’s national account responded with a diss, writing, “We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. pic.twitter.com/kkB5uVV7yf — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 21, 2022

It makes sense that Israel would want to stay out of anything close to Ye’s world. Especially since, over the last few months, he has made antisemitic statements.

After the national website released its statement, Elon Musk hopped into the conversation, trying to temper the feelings of the Jewish nation.

He commented, “Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy.”

Your tweets are good! More countries should tweet like this. No fun being all stuffy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Later Musk, who owns the social media platform, told another Twitter user who asked about his visit to the Holy Land, and he said, “it was great.”

Israel also snuck in a little joke itself, jabbing at the notorious occasion when Ye grabbed the mic from Taylor Swift at the MTV Awards after she won the trophy for Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me” over Beyoncé in 2009.

Ye said, “Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

The Israel Twitter account tagged Taylor in the exchange. She did not respond, according to The Jerusalem Post.