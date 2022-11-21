Kanye West Tweets “Shalom” On Return To Twitter After Antisemitism Ban 

Kanye West made a controversial Twitter comeback on Sunday (Nov. 20) after Elon Musk reinstated his account following a ban for antisemitic remarks.
His first post was harmless, with the rapper-turned-fashion-designer checking the status of his account.
“Testing, testing. Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he penned. However, it was his follow-up tweet a few hours later that caused further controversy.
Ye tweeted, “Shalom,” the salutation used by Jewish people meaning peace, before adding smiling face. While some saw it as a message of goodwill, others took it as an insult. Some saw it as a slap in the face to Jewish people following his recent “I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” statement, among other antisemitic comments.
“Well Twitter / Musk have just shown exactly how little they care about Jews and antisemitism,” wrote one user. “For Kanye to be allowed back after being banned for an antisemitic tirade with the word “shalom” is a disgusting slap in our faces.”
Before returning to Twitter, Kanye West announced he was running for president in 2024. Although he hinted as much recently, the news controversial alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is working with Ye on the campaign caused a stir.
In a new video, Kanye confirms his presidential run before revealing Yiannopoulos is “working on the campaign.” Watch the video below.
However, many were concerned with Kanye’s increasing ties to far-right political figures with troubling views. Milo was accused of condoning pedophilia after his comments about relationships between older and younger men. He was also criticized for his associations with various neo-N### and antisemitic figures, among other concerns.
Check out some of the reactions to Kanye West’s return to social media and his relationship with Milo Yiannopoulos below.