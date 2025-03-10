Issa Rae Calls Out Hollywood Over Black TV Erasure

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Issa Rae is spotlighting Hollywood’s past offenses toward Black creatives through compelling storytelling and uncompromising advocacy.

Issa Rae called out Hollywood’s erasure of Black television history during a candid keynote about her upcoming HBO docuseries “Seen & Heard” at SXSW 2025.

The “Insecure” creator didn’t hold back, describing how major studios historically “used Black audiences” and then “abandoned them as soon as it was convenient.”

Rae acknowledged the notion might initially sound far-fetched, remarking, “It sounds like a conspiracy” on the surface. Yet her two-part documentary, premiering later this year on HBO and Max, offers firsthand accounts from prominent Black creators, showrunners and writers.

“It’s one thing to say it. You might have heard someone say that in the history of television and the history of particular networks,” Rae said. “But to have the actual creators, showrunners and writers chronicle the history of that is undeniable. We wanted to make a comprehensive history and showcase, with evidence, that this is how they built the success of their networks on our backs, and we almost don’t have anything to show for it as a result. It’s tragic, and history repeats itself.”

“Seen & Heard” highlights interviews with entertainment titans like Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Shonda Rhimes, Ava DuVernay and Norman Lear. Rae emphasized that these influential figures revealed deeply personal, often unheard aspects of their journeys.

“They have these incredible stories, and they may not have been asked questions about their journey and their vision in this particular way,” she said. “To be able to get Oprah, to be able to give Mara Brock Akil her flowers, to be able to have Tyler Perry talk about his journey in creating a studio that so many of us aspire to — watching it myself and hearing some of these stories for the first time it just inspires me. The end of that documentary inspires me to do more and get my s### together.”

Issa Rae On DEI Initiatives In Hollywood

Discussing diversity initiatives, Rae humorously noted, “I feel like the diversity initiative needs a better publicist.”

She elaborated on the backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in Hollywood, saying, “The anti-DEI, the immediate retraction of any efforts to level the playing field and focus on our stories, I think it [comes from] a big misunderstanding and a fear.”

Rae’s passion for authentic representation was also recently evident when she canceled her highly anticipated event, “An Evening With Issa Rae,” at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center.

Her decision followed President Donald Trump’s takeover of the institution’s board, removing several appointees originally chosen by former President Joe Biden.

Rae explained her decision on Instagram: “Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I’ve decided to cancel my appearance at this venue.”